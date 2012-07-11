Peter Andre wants to write Fifty Shades of Grey for men

Peter Andre says a 'bloke' version of Fifty Shades of Grey should be released - and he's the man for the job.

The novel, written by EL James, has become the fastest selling book ever, selling a million copies in just 11 weeks - and 664,478 in the past week alone!



Peter Andre says he often hears people talking about the latest book phenomenon, and says he and other men are missing out.



'Everyone's talking about the book Fifty Shades of Grey, and us guys are feeling like we're missing out!' he told New.



'Can I read it or is it just for girls? Help me out!,' said the 39-year-old father of two. 'Thinking about it, I might write my own version of the book, just for blokes.'



Peter, if you're reading this, we think your book would have to be called Mysterious Girl!