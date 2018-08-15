Peter Andre has 'responded to Katie Price's plea for help' amid her financial crisis

Peter Andre has extended an “olive branch” to Katie Price after she narrowly avoided bankruptcy, a new report claims.

Peter Andre - who shares daughter Princess, 11 and Junior 13, with Katie - has reportedly reached out to Katie Price after hearing she was on the brink of financial ruin, after racking up huge debts.

According to Closer magazine the former glamour model is “scared” for her future as her financial crisis has left her feeling she has nowhere to turn.

A source told the publication: “She replied straight away, saying she's scared for the future and is going to need his help. She's said at times that she feels as if she's in hell and doesn't know where to turn.”

Despite frosty tension between the pair for many years, Katie is reportedly grateful that Peter has offered a helping hand.

“Many of her recent actions were a cry for help and the fact that Pete has stepped in is a blessing as he's the only one she wants - or would allow - to rescue her” the source added.

The reports come after Heat magazine claimed Pete felt compelled to intervene after watching her life spiral.

A source explained to the publication: “Pete feels it's only right that he should intervene. “He's just trying to offer her some gentle advice to help her get her life back on track. Even after everything he has been through with Katie, he still has a fondness for her.”

Earlier this year, Katie confirmed her children Princess and Junior were living with their father in order to provide stability while she sorts herself out.

Katie narrowly avoided bankruptcy last week as the star, who was once worth a reported £45 million, was given just three months to pay off her mounting debts.

She is already thought to be selling her £2million West Sussex mansion, which she bought in 2014, as well as all of her beloved farmyard animals.