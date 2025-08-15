Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies' in shocking statement about Junior and Princess

Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following years of unrest, Peter Andre has finally broken his silence on Katie Price's claims about their children Junior and Princess.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Peter Andre, 52, has hit out as his ex-wife Katie Price, 47, slamming her "lies and baseless accusations" after she made comments about their kids Junior, 20, and Princess's, 18, "welfare."

The I'm A Celebrity star took to Instagram to slam the glamour model, hinting that there may be an ongoing legal battle about to ensue between the two of them.

Peter wrote: "For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today."

He continued: "The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight."

Peter Andre has posted a statement about his kids Junior and Princess. Picture: Alamy

Peter added: "For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

"Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

Peter Andre shared a statement about Katie Price. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Responding to Peter's claims, a spokesperson for Katie told the Mirror: "Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation, this was in the past and she doesn't feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she's dealing with this the right way and it's now in her lawyers hands.

"Kate will no longer be gaslight [sic] and bullied as she once was."

The former couple were married from 2005 – 2009 and share children Junior and Princess together. However they haven't had the easiest of time co-parenting, with this new development adding to the saga.

Katie Price and Peter Andre divorced in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Peter's comments come after Katie spoke out about her re-connecting with the kids, saying: "I feel like I've missed out on so much and it's so not fair to bring Princess as piggy in the middle so I think it's about time all of us adults just sit down and talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it. Life would be such more at peace.

"I'm not saying I have to stand with them and play happy families. I've missed out so much with Princess."

She also touched on Princesses new ITV2 show The Princess Dairies which sees her document her life, with Katie revealing: "I haven't watched the show but people have told me how proud I should be of the kids and how they, Princess, does talk highly of me all the way through it. So although I'm not in the show she speaks about me all the time which is really sweet."

Princess Andre has spoken about her childhood. Picture: Alamy

It seems that Princess has been impacted by her parents, with the 18-year-old telling fans in her documentary: "I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then.

"But I don't feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes. I do wish, like, I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age."