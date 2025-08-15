Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies' in shocking statement about Junior and Princess

15 August 2025, 11:59

Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price
Peter Andre is at odds with Katie Price. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following years of unrest, Peter Andre has finally broken his silence on Katie Price's claims about their children Junior and Princess.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peter Andre, 52, has hit out as his ex-wife Katie Price, 47, slamming her "lies and baseless accusations" after she made comments about their kids Junior, 20, and Princess's, 18, "welfare."

The I'm A Celebrity star took to Instagram to slam the glamour model, hinting that there may be an ongoing legal battle about to ensue between the two of them.

Peter wrote: "For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today."

He continued: "The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight."

Peter Andre has posted a statement about his kids Junior and Princess
Peter Andre has posted a statement about his kids Junior and Princess. Picture: Alamy

Peter added: "For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood. In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

"Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

Peter Andre shared a statement about Katie Price
Peter Andre shared a statement about Katie Price. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Responding to Peter's claims, a spokesperson for Katie told the Mirror: "Kate is in a much better and clear headspace and is at peace with the situation, this was in the past and she doesn't feel the need to bring up tit for tat comments, but more importantly she's dealing with this the right way and it's now in her lawyers hands.

"Kate will no longer be gaslight [sic] and bullied as she once was."

The former couple were married from 2005 – 2009 and share children Junior and Princess together. However they haven't had the easiest of time co-parenting, with this new development adding to the saga.

Katie Price and Peter Andre divorced in 2009
Katie Price and Peter Andre divorced in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Peter's comments come after Katie spoke out about her re-connecting with the kids, saying: "I feel like I've missed out on so much and it's so not fair to bring Princess as piggy in the middle so I think it's about time all of us adults just sit down and talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it. Life would be such more at peace.

"I'm not saying I have to stand with them and play happy families. I've missed out so much with Princess."

She also touched on Princesses new ITV2 show The Princess Dairies which sees her document her life, with Katie revealing: "I haven't watched the show but people have told me how proud I should be of the kids and how they, Princess, does talk highly of me all the way through it. So although I'm not in the show she speaks about me all the time which is really sweet."

Princess Andre has spoken about her childhood
Princess Andre has spoken about her childhood. Picture: Alamy

It seems that Princess has been impacted by her parents, with the 18-year-old telling fans in her documentary: "I did have a counsellor, I do still see her every now and then.

"But I don't feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes. I do wish, like, I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

All the behind-the-scenes pictures from filming of The Devil Wears Prada 2

The Devil Wears Prada 2: All the behind-the-scenes pictures

Emma Heming-Willis took part in a tell-all interview with Diane Sawyer.

Bruce Willis’ wife remembers heart-wrenching moment he was diagnosed with dementia

Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has no contact with his old friends

Brooklyn Beckham has 'no contact with his old friends’ amid family feud

Tom Kerridge, Dizzee Rascal and Daniel Bedingfield will appear at Pub in the Park

Win two VIP tickets for Pub in the Park in St Albans! Tom Kerridge, Daniel Bedingfield, Dizzee Rascal and more

Win

Maya Jama has officially taken sides in the Love Island camp.

Maya Jama confesses she only follows three Love Island girls following final

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively are former besties

Real reason for Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's 'feud' revealed after friendship fallout

The Love Island cast reunited

Inside the Love Island reunion as season 12 cast reunite

Love Island

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' album song titles and their meanings and symbolism

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' track list titles and their meanings revealed

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship: From how they met to engagement rumours

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Motorists over 70 could be banned from driving under new eyesight regulations.

Over 70s could be banned from driving if they fail compulsory eye test

Lifestyle

Mounjaro price increases explained

Mounjaro price increases explained: From Juniper, MedExpress, Asda and more

News

Police officers in Surrey have launched a new campaign

Undercover police pose as runners to catch cat-callers harassing women

News

Emma and Matt have been married since 2008

Emma and Matt Willis' sweet relationship timeline revealed

Claire's is 'on the brink of collapse'

Claire's 'on the brink of collapse' as high street favourite calls in administrators

News

Paris and Tyson Fury have wed for a third time

Inside Paris and Tyson Fury's lavish third wedding in France

The Love Is Blind UK release schedule has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK episode release dates confirmed as season two begins

Love Is Blind

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

Why The Summer I Turned Pretty's use of Taylor Swift's 'False God' is so significant

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

The symbolic reason Taylor Swift's new album is orange and green

Some Love Is Blind UK couples are still together

All the Love Is Blind UK couples who are still together from season one

Love Is Blind

Taylor Swift will reveal more about her album 'The Life of a Showgirl' on New Heights

How to watch Taylor Swift's New Heights podcast episode in the UK

The Instagram accounts for the Love Is Blind UK cast has been revealed

Love Is Blind UK cast Instagram accounts revealed

Love Is Blind

Stacey Solomon has revealed her fitness journey

Stacey Solomon reveals secret behind dramatic weight loss as she shares new update

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz renewed their vows without his family present

David and Victoria Beckham fear Brooklyn has 'quit the family' after vow renewal snub

Everything we know so far about Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl

Taylor Swift new album 'The Life of a Showgirl' release date, tracks, cover art and fan theories
Jennifer Aniston has opened up about Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston says Matthew Perry’s death is ‘for the better’ in devastating confession