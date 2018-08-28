Peter Andre shares video from family holiday... as Katie Price pleads for him to get in touch

The father-of-four has taken Princess and Junior on a family road trip in America as they enjoy the last of the summer holidays.

Peter Andre has taken to social media to share clips of Princess and Junior having fun on their family holiday - just hours after ex-wife Katie Price said she hadn't been able to contact them while they were away.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 45, took to Instagram, where he uploaded a video of them singing along in the car as they embarked on a Florida road trip together.

His fun-filled post came just hours after Katie made a desperate plea to her ex-husand on Twitter, to question whether her kids were safe and urging him to get in contact.

She wrote: "Still up at this hour, trying to contact my kids in America. Been trying Morning, Afternoon and Night. Please @MrPeterAndre let me know they are ok?”

However, Peter appeared to let his videos do the talking as he posted a clip of him enjoying a road trip with his eldest two.

The news comes after it was revealed that Katie had been leaning on Peter for support after her spiralling debts left her on the brink of bankruptcy.