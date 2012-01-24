Peter Andre is kung-fu fighting

Peter Andre wants to end 2012 with a black belt in kung-fu.

The 38-year-old has been taking lessons in the martial arts sport with his six-year-old son, Junior, and wants to become a master.



'Now the kids are back at school, they're back into having Greek lessons, and me and Junior have been having some more kung-fu lessons,' revealed the star in his column for new! magazine. 'We've got a private tutor who comes round to the house - it's brilliant!



'I'm hoping to be a black belt by this time next year and Junior wants to reach the child's equivalent. We are not to be messed with!'



Andre also has a four-year-old daughter Princess Tiaamii with ex-wife Katie Price.