Peter Andre to debate at Oxford Union

The 38-year-old will be following in his ex Katie Price's shoes by speaking at the Oxford Union this Tuesday.

Just days ago, Katie Price talked at the Cambridge Union, and she addressed more than 1,000 students at the Oxford Union back in October.



Andre was last night described by the Oxford Union as an 'inspirational figure'.



'We think he would be a really interesting speaker,' said spokesman Mark Greaves.



Glamour model Katie Price won her debate in Cambridge on Friday night.