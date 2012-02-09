Peter Andre wants to work in politics

The 38-year-old feels he would make a good politician because he'd be 'fair'.

The Mysterious Girl singer - who has three children with ex-wife Katie Price - thinks he has the right temperament for a life in Parliament.



'I'd be a good politician as I'm a very fair person,' he explained to Now! magazine.



'There are so many ideas I have about how we could make a difference.'

The reality TV star would love the chance to represent the people, if it ever arose.



'I'm not a politician at the moment, but if they want me, I'm in!'