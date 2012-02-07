Peter Andre to quit showbiz?

The star has reportedly admitted he is thinking of quitting showbusiness for good because he is not 'thick-skinned' enough.

The 38-year-old has reportedly conceded that he finds it hard handling the pressure of fame and is seriously considering calling it a day in the next couple of years.



'I take failure hard. It's my downfall. I can say two or three years from now I might walk away,' explained the star.



For now he will continue to balance his career with raising kids Harvey, nine, Junior, six, and Princess Tiaamii, four, whom he shares custody of with ex-wife Katie Price.