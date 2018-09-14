Peter Andre confirmed to star in new production of Grease

14 September 2018, 10:33 | Updated: 14 September 2018, 11:13

Peter Andre as Teen Angel

By Emma Gritt

The Mysterious Girl singer will be appearing at shows across the country when the new theatre tour kicks off in June 2019.

Peter Andre has been confirmed to star in a new production of Grease.

The dad-of-four will star as Teen Angel in a new touring show of the 1970s classic.

It'll be Peter's first foray in to theatre, and he will appear in a select few performances when the show kicks off in Leeds in June 2019.

Read more: Peter Andre looks unrecognisable as a heroin addict in gritty new film role

Peter certainly looks the part in a promo image from his new role (Image:  Hugo Glendinning)

Teen Angel was played in the original 1978 film by crooner Frankie Avalon. 

He appears  during the song Beauty Drop Out which is performed by ditzy Pink Lady Frenchie. 

A new promo image shows Peter dressed up in character - complete with 1950s-style quiff, a silver varsity jacket and a pair of giant heart-shaped wings.

Frankie Avalon as Teen Angel in the 1978 film (Image: Getty)

Grease tour dates:

  • Leeds Grand Theatre from 19 June – 20 July
  • Cliffs Pavilion, Southend from 23 – 27 July
  • Sunderland Empire from 30 July – 3 August
  • Birmingham Hippodrome from 13 – 24 August 
  • King's Theatre, Glasgow from 27 – 31 August
  • Curve, Leicester from 3 – 14 September
  • Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin from 17 – 28 September
  • New Theatre, Oxford from 1 – 5 October 
  • Churchill Theatre, Bromley from 8 – 12 October

Peter will appear at certain performances in Leeds, Southend, Sunderland, Birmingham, Leicester, Dublin, Oxford and Bromley.

For more information and tickets, click here

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

rodrigo main

CBB’s Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves speaks out after Dan Osborne’s ‘inappropriate behaviour’ claims

Kate Moss

Kate Moss admits she regrets saying 'nothing tastes as good as skinny feels'
Lee Ryan daughter strictly

Strictly Come Dancing star Lee Ryan is 'secretly dating' a model 13 years his junior
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is back: When does it return, where can you watch it and who will host
Josie gibson

Josie Gibson is back in a size 18 after gaining FOUR stone during pregnancy