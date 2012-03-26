Peter Andre visits brother in hospital

The Mysterious Girl singer spent the weekend at his brother's bedside.

Andrew Andre had to go to hospital just after arriving in the UK, but 39-year-old Peter made sure he was by his brother's side this weekend.



Andrew has been battling with cancer, but things thankfully took a turn for the better when he was discharged from A&E last night.



'Hey'all... Thx for all ur kind words…:-),' wrote Peter on Twitter. 'Andrew is ok at the moment and back home with us... Thanks again for ur concerns..:-)'

Andrew arrived in the UK on Thursday to receive treatment.