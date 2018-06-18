Peter Andre wife and kids: At home with Emily MacDonagh and their two children

How Peter Andre and wife Emily MacDonagh met, their adorable kids, and his relationship with Katie Price.

Peter Andre tied the knot with wife Emily MacDonagh back in 2015, after meeting through her dad.

Here’s everything you need to know about the loved-up couple and their family, including how they are currently looking after Peter’s children with Katie Price.

Who is Peter’s wife Emily?

Emily Andre, 28, formerly known as Emily MacDonagh tied the knot with Peter in 2015, and they share two children together.

Since her relationship with Peter, the some time reality star - who studied medicine at uni - has bagged herself a gig as the stand-in doctor on Lorraine and also has her own magazine column.

How did Peter and Emily meet?

The pair met in 2010 after Emily’s dad, who is also a doctor, tended to Peter’s kidney stones.

As Peter and Emily were both in relationships, it took two years for them to actually get together. According to reports, Pete was the ultimate traditionalist and asked Emily's father’s permission before taking her on a date.

Peter Andre children with Emily

Peter and Emily have two children together. They welcomed their daughter Amelia, 4, in January 2014 and Emily gave birth to their son Theo in November 2016.

Who are Peter Andre's children with Katie Price?

Peter Andre and Katie Price have two children together, Junior, 13, and Princess, 10.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2005, enjoyed a four-year marriage before a very public spat, which resulted in numerous infidelity accusations being reported in the press.

In recent years, Katie and Peter appear to have been civil, with the pair coparenting their kids together.

Meanwhile, Katie most recently revealed that Junior and Princess now live with Peter, explaining that it’s in their “best interests”.

