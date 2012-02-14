Peter Andre's charitable son

Peter Andre's son Junior wants to follow in his father's footsteps and get involved in charity work.

Peter has been in Africa recently to work with Health Improvement Project Zanzibar and says his six-year-old son wants to help him in the future.



'Junior wants to come over to Africa with me the next time I come,' explained the Mysterious Girl singer in new! magazine.



'He's been saying, "I want to come and help the children, Daddy!" He's such a sweetie.'



Peter had two children with his ex-wife Katie Price - Junior and four-year-old Princess Tiaamii.