WATCH! Peter Andre's Kids Sing Justin Bieber And It's Surprisingly GOOD!

Their father is probably one of the most iconic pop star's the UK has ever seen, and now it looks as though Peter Andre's kids are set to follow in his footsteps as they showed off their adorable vocals this week.

Junior and Princess, whom he had with ex-wife Katie Price, took to Instagram with a cover of Justin Bieber's hit 'Love Yourself', and they can really sing!

The adorable duo were fearless with their rendition as they sang an acoustic version of the hit across three videos, where they each got their own solo and a video of them singing together.

Katie posted the video to her Instagram and captioned the post: "My Gorgeous baby’s Junior and Princess."

Peter is yet to comment on the footage but there's no doubt he'll find it nothing short of adorable.

Katie and Peter found love after both appearing on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and they married in September 2005, however, less than four years later they confirmed their split.

It's safe to say they have two budding stars on their hands!