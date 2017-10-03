WATCH! Peter Andre's Kids Sing Justin Bieber And It's Surprisingly GOOD!

3 October 2017, 14:07 | Updated: 10 October 2018, 16:28

Peter Andre with Junior and Princess

The adorable duo were fearless with their rendition as they sang an acoustic version of the hit 'Love Yourself'.

Their father is probably one of the most iconic pop star's the UK has ever seen, and now it looks as though Peter Andre's kids are set to follow in his footsteps as they showed off their adorable vocals this week.

Junior and Princess, whom he had with ex-wife Katie Price, took to Instagram with a cover of Justin Bieber's hit 'Love Yourself', and they can really sing!

The adorable duo were fearless with their rendition as they sang an acoustic version of the hit across three videos, where they each got their own solo and a video of them singing together.

 

Katie posted the video to her Instagram and captioned the post: "My Gorgeous baby’s Junior and Princess."

Peter is yet to comment on the footage but there's no doubt he'll find it nothing short of adorable. 

 

Bist re united with her little brother :))

A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre) onApr 9, 2017 at 5:50am PDT

Katie and Peter found love after both appearing on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! and they married in September 2005, however, less than four years later they confirmed their split.

It's safe to say they have two budding stars on their hands!

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Sarah Ferguson has proved there's no end to her talents with a string of high profile jobs

Sarah Ferguson lands lucrative new diet deal - here's her job history that landed her a fortune
A new rollercoaster experience is coming to Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Harry Potter fans thrilled by first glimpse of magical new rollercoaster at Universal Orlando
Jonny Wilkinson asset 1

Jonny Wilkinson opens up about crippling anxiety during height of rugby fame
Sheridan Smith asset

Sheridan Smith is 'proud to admit' she suffers from mental health problems
Stacey Solomon has learnt to deal with her anxiety

Stacey Solomon reveals why she's terrified of dying - and every parent will relate