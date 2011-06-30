Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy tie the knot

The couple married at Stapleford Park in Leicestershire

The couple said I do in front of 120 guests at St Mary Magdalene Church, on the grounds of the four star hotel.

Clancy wore a chic white gown by Giles Deacon whist Crouch opted for the traditional black suit and waistcoat.

The model and the Tottenham Hotspurs footballer, who have been together for six years and have a baby daughter called Sophia Ruby, looked overjoyed and happily posed for photographers.