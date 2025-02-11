Peter Kay defends decision to kick hecklers out of comedy gig for 'spoiling show'

11 February 2025, 11:21 | Updated: 11 February 2025, 11:23

Peter Kay removed three hecklers from a recent show.
Peter Kay removed three hecklers from a recent show. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Phoenix Nights star Peter Kay booted out three audience members during a recent gig in Manchester.

Peter Kay has defended his decision to kick three hecklers out of a recent comedy gig in Manchester because they were "spoiling the show".

The Bolton-born comedian explained his set was disrupted by a man and his son who shouted "garlic bread" multiple times, which left him with "no option" but to remove them from the AO Arena on Saturday 8th February.

The 51-year-old released a statement to Good Morning Britain addressing the incident and doubled down on his actions, insisting the crowd disruption was ruining the experience for everybody else.

The Phoenix Nights creator said: "There comes a point when dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn't enough. It's not something you ever want to do but it becomes a point when it's no longer fair to everyone around."

The Bolton comedian said the disruption was "spoiling the show".
The Bolton comedian said the disruption was "spoiling the show". Picture: Alamy

He also responded to the backlash he received after allegedly comparing one female heckler to Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley.

Reports claimed Kay said to the woman as she was removed from the venue: "Had a drink, have we? Go on, off you go Lisa Riley," to which he responded: "I didn't realise it was an insult. She did look remarkably like Lisa Riley, I didn't realise that was an insult."

In the wake of the controversy, Lisa has spoken out in defence of the comedy star, showing her full support of him and his work.

The soap icon penned a statement on Tuesday morning, writing on Instagram: "Please draw a line under this now, I am not offended, never was offended.

"I love Peter Kay to pieces. Laughter is my favourite medicine."

She followed up with a quote that said: "Keep calm and laugh," adding in the caption: "It's a laugh, it's funny."

Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley defended Peter Kay online.
Emmerdale actress Lisa Riley defended Peter Kay online. Picture: Instagram
The actress pleaded with fans to forget the controversy.
The actress pleaded with fans to forget the controversy. Picture: Instagram

One of the hecklers who was removed from the show has also broken his silence on the situation, which resulted in both him and his son being booted out of the crowd.

Philip Peters, 54, claimed he was "treated like a terrorist" by security staff after he repeatedly shouted out Peter Kay's famous catchphrase.

He told Mail Online: "I have massive bruises in my leg. I haven't been able to walk properly at work today. My arms are all covered in bruises."

The disgraced audience member claimed he and his 26-year-old son were removed by nine of the venue's bouncers.

The Phoenix Nights creator said: "There comes a point when dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn&squot;t enough."
The Phoenix Nights creator said: "There comes a point when dealing with repeated hecklers simply isn't enough.". Picture: Getty

Philip, who had received the tickets as a Christmas present from his teenage daughter, now insists he wants an apology from Peter Kay.

He added: "I have loved Peter Kay forever. I watch him on TikTok all the time and I've always wanted to see him live."

However, audience member Jo Llewellyn, who was reportedly close to the commotion, told the paper: "The guy he chucked out absolutely deserved it. He was extremely drunk even before the show started and continued to make a nuisance of himself."

