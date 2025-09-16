Peter Kay reveals 'shameful' moment binge eating disorder spiralled out of control

16 September 2025, 12:45

Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder.
Peter Kay shed light on his binge eating disorder. Picture: Twitter/Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Bolton-born comedian Peter Kay shed light on his '48-year battle' to lose weight, revealing the moment he hit rock bottom in the throes of his binge eating disorder.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Peter Kay has opened up about the 'shameful' moment he realised his binge eating disorder had spiralled completely out of control.

The Bolton-born comedian, 52, shed light on his long-term battle with his weight during a heartfelt interview with Sara Cox at The Lowry theatre in Salford this week.

Revealing the desperate lengths he went to to get a satisfying food fix, he spoke candidly about the moment he hit rock bottom during a public outing with his wife.

The now visibly slimmer star, who has reportedly lost around four stone, also explained how his dietary issues were deep-rooted in childhood due to his mother's unusual feeding habits.

The comedian has been pictured looking slimmer in recent years.
The comedian has been pictured looking slimmer in recent years. Picture: Twitter

Addressing his svelte new frame, host Sara asked the Phoenix Nights creator if he had ever deliberately tried to shed the pounds as he guest-starred in her event 'In Conversation With...'.

Peter joked: "Only for the first 48 years of my life. Yeah, I had to, eventually, because you start thinking about your health and things like that, don’t you?

"I tried everything. Good God in heaven. I mean, you go to flaming weight-loss groups and stuff like that. I joined Slimming World and WeightWatchers. I did all of them."

Despite those methods seemingly not working for the comedy legend, one slimming method has made a drastic impact, shown by his dramatic change in appearance.

Reports claimed Peter may have undergone gastric band surgery, while other rumours suggested weight-loss injections could have played a part.

Peter admitted he's always struggled with his weight.
Peter admitted he's always struggled with his weight. Picture: Getty

The married celebrity didn't confirm to Sara exactly how he had dropped so much weight, but he did reveal the moment he realised his unhealthy habits had to change.

He recalled a trip to the cinema with his wife Susan to see iconic blockbuster The Green Mile, during which he felt a sudden pang of hunger.

He hit rock bottom during an outing with his wife Susan.
He hit rock bottom during an outing with his wife Susan. Picture: Alamy

Peter explained: "We were sitting there and I thought, I fancy a hotdog. So I said to Susan, ‘I’m going to the toilet’ and I nipped out, went down and bought a hotdog.

"I was doing really well with this diet, but I’m so bad with willpower. I had this hotdog and I caught a glimpse of myself reflected in, ironically, a framed poster for Babe.

"I thought, look at you — what are you doing? You’re doing really well on this diet, you should be ashamed of yourself.

"And I got it and threw it in the bin — and just as it was about to hit the bin liner, I grabbed it and still ate it."

The entertainer admitted his mother's dietary choices didn't help.
The entertainer admitted his mother's dietary choices didn't help. Picture: Alamy

Harking back to his food habits as young boy in the 1970s, Peter put some of his issues down to the diet he grew up on whilst living with his mum Deirdre in Lancashire.

He added: "Even when I was in my pram, apparently my mum used to get a meat pie from the market hall and put it on my knee, and I’d be there eating it.

"My mum used to bring pies in for me at primary school. She’d go in and she’d say to the dinner ladies, ‘Can you give this to Peter?'

"Everyone would be queueing up and the dinner ladies would be like, ‘Your mum’s been in with a pie’.

"She used to hide the biscuits in our house, but I knew where she’d hid them. I used to have my mates round for a brew and I’d reach inside the tumble drier and get a packet of digestives out, like it was normal."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Molly-Mae Hague was told she was 'failing' at keeping Bambi's behaviour in check.

Molly-Mae Hague 'mum-shamed' as daughter Bambi lists kids she wants to bite

Celebrities

Robert Redford died at his home in Utah earlier today.

Hollywood icon Robert Redford dies aged 89

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as famous faces head to South Africa

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Yasmin and Jamie have called it quits

Real reason Yasmin and Jamie split revealed after Love Island romance

Love Island

Jesy Nelson shared a string of family photos on Instagram.

Jesy Nelson shares sweet insight into 'twin life' as babies hit four-month milestone

In 1999, the music world witnessed an unexpected yet electrifying collaboration that bridged the gap between country and pop.

When Shania Twain and the Backstreet Boys sang the ultimate 90s pop duet

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Big Brother is returning this Autumn

Big Brother 2025 start date, cast, channel and time revealed

Big Brother

James Bourne has pulled out of the Busted VS McFly tour

Real reason James Bourne quit Busted VS McFly tour revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Gel polishes containing TPO have been banned across Europe.

Will gel nail polish be banned in the UK?

Lifestyle

MAFS UK have released a trailer

MAFS UK 2025 trailer shows fiery drama and romance as season 10 begins

Married at First Sight

Owen Cooper won an Emmy

Adolescence star Owen Cooper makes history at the Emmys

The Emmys outfits were on show

Emmy outfits 2025: Jenna Ortega, Sydney Sweeney, Pedro Pascal and more

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park show for 2026: Tickets and date revealed

Ricky Hatton in 2018

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton dies, aged 46

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond's partner and boyfriend David Putman?

Love Is Blind couple Megan taking a selfie and Kieran wearing sunglasses

Love Is Blind UK: Are Kieran and Megan still together?

Love Is Blind

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks on the Limitless red carpet

Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks confirm engagement with beautiful ring pictures
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have teamed up for a Netflix movie

Netflix confirms new must-watch crime thriller starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

TV & Movies

Ellie Goldstein is a successful model and actress

Ellie Goldstein age, height, Instagram and modelling career revealed

TV & Movies

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces huge Leeds 2026 show at Roundhay Festival

Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out after her NTA win

Molly-Mae Hague breaks silence on NTA backlash after beating 'inspirational' nominees

Married at First Sight Australia contestant Paul crying alongside a picture of the experts

Married at First Sight finally cleared by media watchdog following complaints

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light has a new career venture

MAFS UK 2025 sees Lucinda Light join show for special project

Married at First Sight

Jeremy Clarkson suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the NTAs stage due to his recent weight loss

Jeremy Clarkson's huge weight loss explained as he makes NTA joke