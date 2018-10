Piers to quit 'America's Got Talent'

Piers Morgan's announced he's quitting America's Got Talent.

He says juggling being a judge on the show and his CNN programme is "harder than it looks".



He's going to focus on his chat show.



Morgan says the last 6 years on the show have "been a blast".

Last year he stepped down from Britain's Got Talent because of his commitments in the US.