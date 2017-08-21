WATCH! You Won't Believe How Much Pink's Daughter Made Off FIRST Her Lemonade Stand

Pink claims the adorable six-year-old managed to rake in a serious amount of cash that could pretty much pay for rent in some parts of the UK.

Outside of being a rock star, Pink says she is the ultimate soccer mum and spends her spare time taking the kids to school and even volunteering for a number of her daughter's school projects.

While the year-old may have been blessed with singing, it seems as though her daughter Willow has been gifted with a more entrepreneurial spirit.

Pink claims that the adorable six-year-old managed to rake in a serious amount of cash for her first lemonade stall and the total could pretty much pay for rent in some parts of the UK.

Speaking to Sian Welby during a recent visit to Heart, Pink said: "I'm a soccer mum. I volunteer for everything and do all the bake sales.

"We just had our first lemonade stand and my daughter has no concept of reality. I think my first lemonade stand I raised like three dollars? She raised three hundred dollars! It was insane."

"We even ran out of cookies and I had to go and buy store-bought cookies."

Meanwhile, the singer revealed that she sometimes likes to play tricks on her fans on Twitter just to see how they react, and she claims they didn't respond so well to her recent prank which saw her write a full stop... and NOTHING ELSE.

