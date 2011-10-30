Justin Timberlake's 'Pippa' crush

Justin Timberlake has a crush on Pippa Middleton.

The star, who will be on the red carpet in London on Monday night, says lots of American have fallen for Kate's sister following the Royal Wedding in April.

Justin told Esquire magazine: "Us American males are big fans of Pippa. We like the Middletons very much. I'm going to sound like a sleazeball. I'm going to stop right there."

Justin, Amanda Seyfried and Cillian Murphy will be in London to attend the UK premiere of action thriller, In Time, hosted at the Curzon Mayfair, London.




