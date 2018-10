Pippa becomes cover girl

Kate's sister graces magazine cover. See the picture below!

Pippa Middleton has become a cover girl despite not actually posing for photos.

The Duchess of Cambridge's sister was put on the cover of Tatler magazine's August edition, six months after Kate was too the cover star.

Pippa did not pose or give the magazine an interview but the article inside looks at her "phenomenon" and why the public seems to enamoured with Kate's sister.

Take a look at the cover below!