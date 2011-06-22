Pippa Middleton New Comic Strip Star

Pippa Middleton's fame has hit new heights as she is unveiled as the star of a comic strip. Cheryl Cole becomes a comic book character too.

The fantasy strip sees Miss Middleton - who grew up in Berkshire - facing an ethical dilemma as she is asked to spill the beans on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's honeymoon.



The comic strip is part of a series created by British artists to promote new PlayStation game inFAMOUS 2.



It depicts the Duke and Duchess arriving at a party in the fictional setting of New Marais, the city the game is set in. As they chat with David and Victoria Beckham, Miss Middleton is approached by a millionaire who promises to invest money in her party-planning magazine in return for gossip about her sister's honeymoon.



It ends with her debating whether or not to betray her sister and brother-in-law's trust.



Other celebrities starring in their own comic strips include singers Cheryl Cole, Beyonce and Lady Gaga.



Sony, who make the PlayStation, stressed the story lines are purely fictional and that there is no connection between any of the celebrities pictured and the game, and that they have not endorsed the game.



Comic book artist Kate Brown, from Oxford, was only told she would be drawing Miss Middleton the day before the script arrived.



The 27-year-old said the characters were not intended to be realistic, but rather "highly-exaggerated'' caricatures.



She added: "I would hope that if Pippa saw it she would be pleased, and see it as a light-hearted kind of thing.''

The Cheryl Cole comic strip sees the singer debating whether or not to give a can of doctored hairspray - actually full of oil - to Nicole Scherzinger, who took her place on the judging panel of the US X Factor show.



