Pippa Middleton secures party book deal

Pippa is a party expert as she works for a London-based events company Table Talk and her family also have a party business so she’s the perfect choice for a book devoted on how to throw a party.

Pippa reportedly finalised the deal last week with Penguin with help from literary agent David Godwin.

Middleton won't be using a ghost writer for the book, and apparently has been putting in the hours working on the publication.



The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister used to edit her parents' company newsletter The Party Times for their Party Pieces website.



It is reported Kate Middleton supports her sister’s latest venture and thinks it’s a brilliant idea but Pippa spoke to St James's Palace before signing a deal.



