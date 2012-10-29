Pippa Middleton's Halloween parties
Pippa Middleton reveals how she used to spend the spookiest day of the year as a child - and how she celebrates today.
Kate Middleton's younger sister shares details of her new book Celebrate in Parade magazine.
'As a child, I felt that Halloween was a time when creatures of the night suddenly came to life,' writes Pippa.
'[We] would turn off all the lights in the house and let flickering candlelight conjure up scary shadows and imaginary figures lurking in dark corners.
'I frequently celebrate Halloween over a supper with friends. It’s a wonderful excuse to let your imagination run riot with gory-looking food and special effects.
'Stir witchy cauldrons of pumpkin soup; hang homemade spiders inside window nooks; string cobwebs on tables; and haunt gardens, attics, and stairways with ghosts made from sheets.'
