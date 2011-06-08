Pippa's behind Carol Vorderman

Curvy Carol Vorderman has been named winner of the Rear of the Year award.

The former Countdown star beat off competition from the more recently talked about behind of Pippa Middleton, who has been gathering votes since the Royal wedding.



Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke scooped the male Rear of the Year award.

Sally Allen, of Wizard Jeans, official sponsors, said: "Seeing Carol, with her enviable figure, in our jeans is a celebration of a woman's body at the peak of its beauty.



"And after seeing Anton in his tight-fitting, gold-spangled trousers on Strictly, how could there ever have been another winner?"

The 2010 winners were Fiona Bruce and Ricky Whittle,