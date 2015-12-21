Watch: Goodbye Skinny, Hello Accomplished! Pirelli Wise Up For Their 2016 Calendar
Since 1964, the Italian tyre firm has been known for it's annual celebration of women's physical beauty. However, this year the company decided to go in quite a different direction.
Portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz has created a gallery of truly phenomenal women who are all leaders in their chosen fields and in our humble opinion… absolutely rule!
The calendar features appearances from:
Agnes Gund, President Emerita of the Museum of Modern Art, film director Ava DuVernay, punk singer Patti Smith, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Yao Chen, model Natalia Vodianova, Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy, sports person Serena Williams, writer Fran Lebowitz; the President of Ariel Investments, Mellody Hobson, blogger Tavi Gevinson, artist Shirin Neshat, artist Yoko Ono and actress Amy Schumer.
Yoko Ono looks into the camera
"This is taking a look at real women" says Kathleen Kennedy. To which Mellody Hobson responds: "I think that's what women like me have been dreaming of."
Comedian Amy said that she also became empowered by the experience: "I felt like I looked more beautiful than I ever have in my life… and I felt it looked like me".