Plan B says no to Jay-Z

Musician turns down chance of track with American rapper

Plan B's record company suggested the Brit used Jay-Z as a guest musician on his next album but the 27-year-old decided against it.

The record label wanted Jay-Z to rap but Plan B was having none of it since he's a rapper himself.

The soul musician doesn't think he can break the American market and saw no point in having Jay-Z on his record.

Plan B's new album will be released at the end of 2011.