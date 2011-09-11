Keira to play Anna Karenina

Keira Knightley and Jude Law are to star a new adaptation of Anna Karenina.

It's an epic romance based on a novel by Leo Tolstoy. Joe Wright will direct and Oscar winner Tom Stoppard will write the script.



Knightley will play a married woman who has an affair with a younger soldier, to be played by Kick-Ass star Aaron Johnson. Law will play her husband, Aleksei Karenin.



The pair will begin filming later this month.



Keira has worked with Wright before on the war-time blockbuster Atonement and Pride & Prejudice.