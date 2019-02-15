Pointless star Richard Osman secretly dating new girlfriend after meeting on the show

Richard Osman is dating jazz singer Sumudu Jayatilaka. Picture: PA/BBC

By Alice Westoby

The towering Pointless quiz king has found romance with a jazz singer.

Richard Osman is said to be secretly dating jazz singer Sumudu Jayatilaka.

The towering 6ft 7inch Pointless star is dating the pint sized 5ft musician but is keeping the romance out of the public eye despite Sumudu appearing on a special Christmas episode of Pointles in December 2018.

She appeared on the BBC quiz show to sing a rendition of Santa Claus Is Coming To Town alongside Pointless presenter Alexander Armstrong.

Richard introduced the singer and said: "We have the lovely Sumudu accompanying my good friend Alexander with a lovely little version of Santa Claus is coming to town".

A source told The Sun: "People joke because he’s a bit of a giant and she’s around 5ft nothing. But it seems like they were made for each other."

Richard has always kept his personal life out of the public eye but previous to his relationship with Sumudu he was dating presenter Emily Dean.

He is now said to have been dating his new girlfriend for a few months, likely since she appeared on the show, and according to The Sun the pair were recently spotted attending a sports quiz together in London.

Austrian pool is ghastly too... pic.twitter.com/RrIV71LNn7 — Richard Osman (@richardosman) February 14, 2019

The 47-year-old quiz king has reportedly splashed out on a luxury getaway for the pair to Austria over Valentine's Day but despite him sharing snaps of the break on Twitter he's yet to post any featuring his new love.