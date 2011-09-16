Postman Pat's movie moment

After 30 years on TV - Postman Pat: The Movie is on the way.

Postman Pat: The Movie – You Know You're The One sees Stephen Mangan, (Dan Moody in I'm Alan Partridge and Sean Lincoln in Episodes) as the voice of childrens favourite postman.



Other stars involved in the project include Jim Broadbent, Rupert Grint and former Doctor Who David Tennant.



Pat enters a national TV talent show - which threatens to tear him away from Greendale and the friends he loves. How will he cope with the temptations of money, status and even a shiny new suit.



Mangan said: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be playing the world's best-known postman in his big screen debut. He's an iconic British hero and it's a great script.



"However when I excitedly told my three-year-old son that I was going to be Postman Pat, he said 'no you're not, dad, don't be silly'."



Grint, whose role was not revealed, but could be Pat’s son Julian, added: "I used to watch Postman Pat when I was a small boy. My brother and sisters all did at some stage. Postman Pat is one of those British symbols, I suppose. You are totally familiar with him and his cat Jess, even if you have never watched the series. How exciting to be part of the Postman Pat heritage."



The movie is expected to be released in spring 2013.