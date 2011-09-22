Pregnant Carla Bruni itching to give birth

The former model "totally fed" with being pregnant

France first lady has admitted in an interview with French newspaper Le Parisien that she can't wait to give birth.

The supermodel turned musician is looking forward to having a drink.

""Quite frankly I can't stand it anymore" she candidly admitted "I spend most of my time either sitting down or lying down....I'm in a hurry to get it over with".

This is the first child for Italian Bruni and French President Nicolas Sarkozy together, although they both have kids from previous relationships.