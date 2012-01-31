President Obama to duet with Al Green?

Barack Obama has been invited to perform with Al Green on the next series of American Idol.

The show's executive producer Nigel Lythgoe was so impressed by the President's rendition of Al Green's classic love song, Let's Stay Together, he tweeted him proposing a collaboration.



'@BarackObama we loved your vocal performance we'd love to invite you on to #AmericanIdol this Season for a duet with Al Green,' tweeted Lythgoe.



Obama did a short rendition of the song at a recent fundraiser in New York City.