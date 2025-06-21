Pretty Woman outtakes shows new side of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's relationship

More than three decades after its 1990 release, Pretty Woman remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies. Picture: Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney/YouTube

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Unscripted moments, missed lines, and surprising chemistry — how Pretty Woman came to life behind the scenes.

The 1990 film, directed by Garry Marshall, stars Julia Roberts as Vivian Ward and Richard Gere as Edward Lewis, telling the fairy-tale story of a Hollywood sex worker and a wealthy businessman who fall in love against the odds.

But beyond its glossy exterior lies a movie filled with spontaneity, last-minute changes, and behind-the-scenes moments that helped shape its legacy.

A reel of outtakes — circulating among fans online — has reignited interest in the film’s improvisational magic, revealing just how much of Pretty Woman’s charm was captured in the moment, unscripted and authentic.

One memorable clip even shows Richard Gere and Julia Roberts singing a duet of 'Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood' by Santa Esmeralda at the film's 1989 wrap party, a candid glimpse of their off-screen chemistry.

The movie was filmed primarily at iconic Los Angeles locations, helping cement its fairy-tale tone against a glamorous backdrop.

Pretty Woman tells the fairy-tale story of a Hollywood sex worker and a wealthy businessman who fall in love against the odds. Picture: Getty

The 1990 film, directed by Garry Marshall, stars Julia Roberts as Vivian Ward and Richard Gere as Edward Lewis. Picture: Getty

The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, where Edward resides, is a real luxury hotel in Beverly Hills and remains a popular destination for fans of the film.

Rodeo Drive, the setting for Vivian’s famous shopping spree, reportedly initially refused the production permission to film due to concerns about the film’s subject matter.

It wasn’t until Garry Marshall appealed directly to store owners that they agreed, and the shopping scene at high-end boutique Boulmiche is now legendary, with Vivian’s defiant "Big mistake. Big. Huge!" line etched into pop culture.

Other behind-the-scenes tidbits add to the film’s charm. The red opera gown worn by Roberts was almost a different colour — costume designers originally wanted black, but Marshall insisted on red to make a bolder statement.

The necklace Vivian wears in that scene, worth an estimated £200,000, came with its own bodyguard during filming.

But beyond its glossy exterior lies a film filled with spontaneity, last-minute changes, and behind-the-scenes moments that helped shape its legacy. Picture: Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney/YouTube

The necklace Vivian wears in that scene, worth an estimated £200,000, came with its own bodyguard during filming. Picture: Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney/YouTube

And although Pretty Woman was a box office hit, grossing over £360 million worldwide, it also earned Julia Roberts her second Academy Award nomination — cementing her place as Hollywood royalty.

A different storyline

The Pretty Woman audiences know and love wasn’t always destined to be a rom-com.

In its early drafts—when the film was still called 3000 (referring to the amount Edward pays Vivian for the week) — the tone was significantly grittier.

Writer J.F. Lawton described the early script as "a really dark and depressing, horrible, terrible story…"

"The original script was pretty dark," Julia Roberts confirmed to Variety in 2019. "It ended with my character being thrown out of a car and left on the street."

A reel of outtakes — circulating among fans online — has reignited interest in the film’s improvisational magic. Picture: Getty

Disney, which eventually acquired the project via its Touchstone Pictures banner, pushed for a lighter tone.

Marshall, known for his warm comedies, was brought in to transform it. "Most good stories are Cinderella," Garry Marshall told Variety in 2019. "Audiences like to watch characters whose lives change for the better."

And Pretty Woman, as we know it, was born.

The spontaneous jewellery box scene

One of the film’s most iconic scenes — when Edward snaps the jewellery box shut on Vivian’s fingers — wasn’t in the original script.

It was a spontaneous bit of fun that director Garry Marshall encouraged Richard Gere to try during filming.

"He just did it as a joke," Roberts explained during a 2019 Today Show reunion.

"He just shut the box, and I laughed. That’s the laugh that’s in the movie."

Marshall later said in an Entertainment Tonight interview that the moment was so genuine, they knew it had to stay in.

The movie was filmed primarily at iconic Los Angeles locations, helping cement its fairy-tale tone against a glamorous backdrop. Picture: Getty

"We were trying to keep Julia awake because it was a long day, and she was getting a little sleepy," he recalled. "We said, ‘Richard, do something to wake her up.’

"And boom—he shuts the box, she laughs, and that’s the take," he said, adding: "We put it in… and it became like the trademark of the movie."

Richard Gere’s piano playing and fairytale ending

That passionate kiss at the end of the film, where Edward climbs the fire escape to "rescue" Vivian, was added late in the process – in earlier versions, there wasn’t a big romantic finale.

And the piano Edward plays in the hotel? That was all Richard Gere. Not only was he actually playing the piece, but he also composed it.

At the Venice Film Festival, Richard Gere confirmed a memorable piano moment was unscripted: "This was never in the script… We didn’t know how we would use it later. It ended up being integral to the film."

Casting what-ifs

Roberts wasn’t always a sure thing. In fact, many actresses turned down the role, including Molly Ringwald and Daryl Hannah.

Richard Gere, too, was hesitant, and it was only after Roberts personally convinced him that he agreed.

That passionate kiss at the end of the film, where Edward climbs the fire escape to "rescue" Vivian, was added late in the process. Picture: Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney/YouTube

Many actresses turned down the Pretty Woman lead role, including Molly Ringwald and Daryl Hannah, before Julia Roberts was cast. Picture: Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney/YouTube

"She takes a Post-it, writes her number on it, slides it across the table, and says, 'Please say yes,'" Gere recalled in an interview on NBC's Today Show in 2015. "That was it. I was in."

Marshall had orchestrated the meeting to test their chemistry. "He called me during the meeting and asked, ‘Do you feel it?’ I said, ‘Yes,’ and that was it," said Gere.

Julia Roberts' real reactions

Marshall had a unique way of getting authentic performances from Roberts, especially in high-stress scenes.

In the bathtub scene, when Vivian sings along to Prince’s 'Kiss,' Roberts' laughter and playfulness were unscripted.

And in a particularly emotional scene where Vivian lies in bed with Edward, Roberts reportedly became so overwhelmed she began to hyperventilate.

Marshall soothed her like a parent. "He told everyone to leave the room," Roberts told NBC's Today Show. "Then he held my hand and talked me through it."

