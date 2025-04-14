Pride and Prejudice cast and release date revealed as new Netflix series announced

The Pride and Prejudice cast has been revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Who are the cast of Netflix's Pride and Prejudice and when is the series out?

Pride and Prejudice is coming back to our screens, this time as a six-episode drama on Netflix adapted by best-selling author Dolly Alderton and director Euros Lyn.

Following the 1995 series with Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, as well as the 2005 film starring Keira Knightly and Matthew Macfadyen, it's now time for a new version of the Jane Austen classic to grace our screens.

After announcing the cast, many fans are keen to learn more about who will be playing iconic characters such as Elizabeth Bennet, Mr Darcy and Mrs Bennet.

Here is everything we know about when Pride and Prejudice will be out and who the cast are.

A new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice will be released. Pictured Keira Knightly in the 2005 version of Pride and Prejudice. Picture: Alamy

Pride and Prejudice cast

Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet

Emma Corrin will play Elizabeth Bennet in the Netflix series, with the star saying: "Playing Elizabeth Bennet is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The 29-year-old is best known for roles such as Princess Diana in The Crown, Lady Chatterley in Lady Chatterley's Lover and Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Emma Corrin will be starring in Pride & Prejudice. Picture: Getty

Jack Lowden as Mr Darcy

Film star Jack will be taking on the role of Mr Darcy in this new adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, and this isn't the first time the actor has embarked on a period role.

Jack has also starred in films including Dunkirk, Mary Queen of Scots and Benediction.

Jack Lowden is playing Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice. Picture: Getty

Olivia Colman as Mrs Bennet

Also joining the cast is Oscar winning actress Olivia Colman, who will take on the role of Elizabeth's mum, Mrs Bennet.

Olivia will be reunited with her The Crown co-star Emma as they bring his romantic tale to life once again.

Olivia Colman is starring as Mrs Bennet. Picture: Getty

When is Pride and Prejudice released?

The release date for Pride and Prejudice has not been revealed yet, however it is believed filming will begin in 2025.

Speaking about taking on this project, Dolly told Netflix: "Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy — it has been a joy to delve back into its pages to find both familiar and fresh ways of bringing this beloved book to life.

"The book is a gift to adapt — packed with drama and depth as well as comedy and charm. In it lies the opportunity to examine the complexities of love, family, friendship and society, while aspiring to Austen’s delightfully observational voice.

"With Euros Lyn directing our stellar cast, I am so excited to reintroduce these hilarious and complicated characters to those who count Pride and Prejudice as their favourite book, and those who are yet to meet their Lizzie and Mr Darcy."