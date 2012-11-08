Prince Charles has a close encounter with a sheep
The Prince of Wales was surprised by a leaping sheep during a visit to a farm in Tasmania, Australia today.
Prince Charles was visiting the Thornbury family's Leenavale Sheep Stud as part of his six-day tour in Australia when a merino sheep jumped up at the royal.
There was no danger, though - and the second in line to the throne later joked about the incident.
Speaking to Melanie Rowe about her trainee guide dog Indi, the Prince asked: 'How do you stop them cocking their legs?'
After Melanie replied, 'we were more worried about her jumping up,' Prince Charles quipped: 'It's bad enough with merino sheep!'
The Prince of Wales is joined by his wife Camilla on the tour.