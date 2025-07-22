All Prince George's birthday portraits through the years
22 July 2025, 13:53
By Alice Dear
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Prince George, 12, has marked his birthday this year (July 22) with another professional photograph shared with the public by his parents Kate and William, the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Most of the birthday pictures taken of Prince George, as well as Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are taken by Princess Kate who is a keen photographer and - being their mother - has access to capturing truly candid shots.
Prince George has also had the honour of being photographed by some of the most famous professional photographers; from Matt Porteous to Mario Testino and Chris Jackson.
Here's a look back at every picture of Prince George to mark his birthday.