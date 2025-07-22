All Prince George's birthday portraits through the years

Prince George birthday portraits through the years. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince George, 12, has marked his birthday this year (July 22) with another professional photograph shared with the public by his parents Kate and William, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Most of the birthday pictures taken of Prince George, as well as Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are taken by Princess Kate who is a keen photographer and - being their mother - has access to capturing truly candid shots.

Prince George has also had the honour of being photographed by some of the most famous professional photographers; from Matt Porteous to Mario Testino and Chris Jackson.

Here's a look back at every picture of Prince George to mark his birthday.

2025

Prince George on his 12th birthday, 2025. Picture: The Princess of Wales

2024

Prince George on his 11th birthday, 2024. Picture: The Princess of Wales

2023

Prince George on his 10th birthday, 2023. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales / @milliepilkingtonphotography

2022

Prince George on his 9th birthday, 2022. Picture: The Princess of Wales

2021

Prince George on his 8th birthday, 2021. Picture: The Princess of Wales

2020

Prince George on his 7th birthday, 2020. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales / Chris Jackson

2019

Prince George on his 6th birthday, 2019. Picture: The Princess of Wales

2018

Prince George on his 5th birthday, 2018. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales / @mattporteous

2017

Prince George on his 4th birthday, 2017. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales / Chris Jackson

2016

Prince George on his 3rd birthday, 2016. Picture: The Prince and Princess of Wales / @mattporteous

2015