Prince George's First Birthday Celebrations

Prince William and Kate Middleton will keep their son's birthday party a family affair.

Prince George turns one next week, on 22 July, but don't expect the third in line to the throne's celebrations to be lavish as his parents. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge intend to keep the affair low-key according to Now magazine.

Kate and Wills are thought to be throwing a small tea party with a cake likely to be provided by Kate's brother James Middleton's company Nice Cakes.

"If the christening was anything to go by" said royal biographer Marcia Moody "it will be a small, low-key celebration, similar to what their friends would throw for their children's first birthdays".

As for the gifts it is said that the Duke and Duchess would rather receive small items such as a scrapbook or something classic and timeless such as rocking horse or a silver tooth fairy box.

However Prince George's birthday will not be an ordinary affair. Shane Bissett, director of commemorative coin and bullion at the Royal Mint has confirmed that boy's big day will be commemorated with a special edition coin.