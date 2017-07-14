Prince Harry and Harry Styles Join Forces As One Direction Star Makes A BIG Confession!

The 32-year-old royal made an unexpected attendance at the premiere of the Christopher Nolan-directed blockbuster, which sees Styles star as a soldier for his big acting debut.

They're both heartthrobs in their own right, with one being the royal family's most eligible bachelor and the other stealing hearts as One Direction's former frontman.

Well, both worlds collided on Thursday night when Prince Harry and Harry Styles came face to face at the premiere of 'Dunkirk' in London's Leicester Square.

Both Harry's shared a firm handshake on the red carpet before the Prince greeted co-stars Tom Hardy, Sir Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy.

Earlier in the day, Prince Harry spent time with the Dunkirk veterans at Kensington Palace. The serviceman looked thrilled to see him and some were there to accompany the royal at the premiere.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles has revealed he is contemplating retiring from acting after just one film.

The 23-year-old told reporters at the world premiere in Leicester Square: "I'm thinking, what am I doing?

"I feel very lucky to be a part of Dunkirk… I'd do this one again but it may be one and done… I'd do this one again."

He continued: "I really enjoyed this. I've peaked too soon! There's nowhere to go."

Styles, who has just been overtaken by Niall Horan as the most popular member of One Direction on Twitter, was joined by Prince Harry on the red carpet.

Nearly 340,000 soldiers were evacuated from Dunkirk between 27 May and 4 June 1940. It is thought that 68,111 were killed or captured.

Although director Nolan has said he thought Styles was "perfect" for the part, the casting raised eyebrows among some critics who slammed the casting as a publicity stunt.

The famed director described showing the movie to veterans as "the most daunting thing" he had ever done.

"I think it is one of the greatest stories in human history, not just British history," he said of the battle of Dunkirk. "The reason the story resonates and sustains is it's primal and elemental in its simplicity.

"I think it will resonate forever."

Dunkirk will be released in the UK on 21 July.