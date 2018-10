Prince Harry & Charlize Theron

Prince Harry's been spotted deep in conversation a blonde South African...Charlize Theron.

The actress was watching as Prince Harry played in a charity polo match at Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot.

Harry was playing for a team called 'Sentebale' named after the charity he founded in aid of orphans and vulnerable children in Lesotho.

The played team Audi with Charlize among the crowd.

She was snapped have a quick chat with the Prince during a break in the match.