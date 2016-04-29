You'll Never Guess Which Star Prince Harry Has Been Told To Marry!

The eligible royal was the centre of attention at last night's BT Industry Sports Awards, where he was encouraged to marry a beautiful pop star....

There's no doubt that Prince Harry is UK's most eligible royal, so of course it only makes sense that he pairs up with our favourite pop star right?

That seemed to be Mark Durden-Smith, trail of thought when he urged Prince Harry to pop the question to Cheryl when hosting last night's BT Industry Sport Awards.

The cheeky host joked it was the Prince's "royal duty" to strike up a relationship with the star now that she's divorcing second husband Jean Bernard Fernandez-Versini.

Mark, who also described Harry as prime son-in-law material, said: "I know you take your royal duties very seriously Harry and I think one of the duties that the nation would like you to perform is to marry Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.

"It's what the nation wants Harry so give it some thought."

It seems as though Harry was happy to consider the idea, as he raised his eyebrows at the suggestion.

Unfortunately for Harry, Cheryl is no longer single as she's been dating former One Direction star Liam Payne for the past few months.

Sorry Hazza! We're sure you haven't been short of offers from gorgeous ladies who'd LOVE to marry you.