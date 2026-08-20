Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving back to the UK?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be moving back to the UK. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly leaving their US home to relocate to London this September.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dominated headlines across the world in 2020 when they decided to step down from their royal duties and move to California.

Now, after six years living in the US, it has been reported the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with their two children Archie and Lilibet, will be moving back to the UK in just weeks.

Neither Meghan or Harry have confirmed the move themselves, however, multiple sources for The Sun and The Daily Telegraph have reported the couple have found a home just outside London and their kids are already enrolled into schools from September.

It is understood nothing changes from a royal perspective for Harry and Meghan as they will continue to fund their own lifestyle and live private lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking to spend more time with family and educate their children in the UK. Picture: Getty

King Charles, who met up with his youngest son Harry last month, is said to be happy about the move and the idea of spending more time with his family.

Prince Harry and Meghan's decision will come as surprise for many, especially as Prince William's brother has been so vocal about how unsafe he feels in his home town since losing his royal security entitlements.

Following the loss of a court case, Harry said in 2025: "I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point."

It's also believed Harry and Meghan will keep their homes in Montecito, California and Portugal.

Harry, Meghan, Prince Archie, age seven and Princess Lilibet age five, are said to have made the surprise decision only recently and it seems to have stemmed from their recent trip to the UK in July.

King Charles is said to be happy to have the family close again. Picture: Getty

Not only did they meet with his father, it's also believed they had a great time with his mother, Princess Diana's family.

According to the BBC, the move is driven by wanting to spend time with family as well as a desire to educate their children in the UK.

No official royal comment has been given about the move as of yet.

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