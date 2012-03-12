Prince Harry says first tour was ‘emotional’

The Prince loved his first tour on behalf of the Queen, but also stressed that his duties as an Apache helicopter pilot come first.

The 27-year-old was speaking at a charity polo game on the final afternoon of the ten-day solo trip to mark his grandmother’s Diamond Jubilee. The royal visited Belize, the Bahamas, Jamaica and, yesterday, Brazil.



On the last day of his tour, Harry shared a kiss with Brazilian swimwear model Fernanda Motta and enjoying a game of polo, which his team won 6-3.



He also revealed that he had gone to Buckingham Palace for a heart-to-heart with the Queen before he left and said he hoped he had ‘done her proud’.



'I had a half-hour conversation with her before we came out where she wished me luck,' Harry revealed in a parting speech.



'We had a great chat, she said “enjoy it, I hope you do me proud” – it was a typical grandmother to grandson chat.’

See Harry kissing Fernanda Motta below: