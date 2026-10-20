Prince Harry releases statement over family reconciliation comments

20 October 2026, 17:10

Prince Harry has opened up about the idea of a family reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles
Prince Harry has opened up about the idea of a family reconciliation with Prince William and King Charles. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duke of Sussex has opened up about repairing his relationship with his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, in a fresh interview.

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Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle returned to the UK with their two children in August 2026 and now, just a month after his comeback, he has done an interview about the royal family.

Opening up about their fall out and what he hopes for the future, the Duke of Sussex has honestly admitted he hopes to repair relationships that have been broken.

Speaking to GQ magazine, Harry said: "Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out. With everything else that's going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile - that's the key point."

Speaking about moving on, he added: "Scars stick around forever. But what your perception is, and what your mindset is to those things that have happened, letting go of the past, that's something that I would encourage everybody to do."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their first public engagement since returning to the UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle carried out their first public engagement since returning to the UK. Picture: Getty

The interview, which took place in New York in September, has been released at the same time Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed the Sultan of Oman for a state visit, forcing Harry to defend his words and the timing.

In a fresh statement, the Sussex family made it clear the interview was recorded well ahead of time and was entirely down to the publisher when it was released.

For clarity, he also added when he said "some people don't want it to work out", it was not a comment directed towards the king or Prince William.

A rep said: "It was absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family. The comment was made in a general context and was not directed at his family in any way."

Harry and his family's relationship first become fractured when he and wife Meghan decided to step down from their royal duties in 2020 and move back to the US.

Prince William and Prince Harry have made no attempts at repairing their relationship just yet
Prince William and Prince Harry have made no attempts at repairing their relationship just yet. Picture: Getty

Revealing even more information about the family fall out in his memoir Spare, Harry has now admitted he wants nothing more than to work on his relationship with his family.

Since his return to the UK, it's believed the royal has not met up in person with Charles but has spoke to him on the phone. So far, no attempts at a reconciliation with William have been made public.

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