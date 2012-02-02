Prince Harry to meet Usain Bolt on tour

The 27-year-old is heading to the Caribbean and Central America next month.

The prince plans to meet the world's fastest man at his training base when he visits Kingston, the capital of Jamaica on his Diamond Jubilee tour.



'Prince Harry is really bouncing about this tour,' revealed his private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkterton.



‘I don’t think they will hare off round the track together, thankfully.’



His tour begins on March 2 in Belize, and will be followed by visits to New Providence Island in the Bahamas and Kingston and Falmouth in Jamaica.