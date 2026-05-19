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Heart announces special interview with the Prince of Wales from the Isles of Scilly

Heart Breakfast with Prince William!

By Heart

Broadcast live on Heart Breakfast, Friday May 22, from 6.30-10am on Global Player and YouTube.

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Heart, the UK’s biggest commercial radio brand, announced today that His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, will join Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden for a special live broadcast from the Isles of Scilly, Cornwall.

Prince William will visit the Isles of Scilly on Friday (May 22) to officially open a new facility to increase medical capacity and improve access to healthcare across the islands.

Supported by the Duchy of Cornwall, the community-led redevelopment brings NHS and social care services together to help create a more resilient, future-proof healthcare system for the remote island community.

For the first time ever, Heart will broadcast live from the Isles of Scilly, with Prince William joining Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to talk about the Duchy-supported redevelopment and wider community initiatives on the islands.

Heart Breakfast with Prince William. Picture: Heart/Global

Prince William personally invited Jamie and Amanda to join him on the islands, saying:

Hi Jamie and Amanda, I’m heading down to the Isles of Scilly, off the coast of Cornwall, on Friday, to see some of the terrific work going on there to support the local community. I’m also opening the new wing of the hospital in St Mary’s, which will be a fantastic moment. Amanda, I know how fond you are of Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly, so, it would be really lovely, if you could both come along. Have a great morning guys and I very much look forward to seeing you on Friday. Bye!

Richard Steel, Managing Editor of Heart, said “We’re incredibly proud to be delivering the first ever national radio broadcast live from the Isles of Scilly. It’s also a real moment for Heart to welcome The Prince of Wales on air for the first time, and we’re thrilled to bring this special broadcast to our listeners as Prince William marks the opening of the new facility at the Isles of Scilly Hospital.”

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden is the UK’s biggest commercial breakfast show and Heart is the biggest commercial radio brand with 12.5 million weekly listeners.

The community-led redevelopment, supported by the Duchy of Cornwall, will help islanders access more care closer to home, reducing the need to travel to the mainland for treatment and helping patients stay near friends and family. It also forms part of wider work to support the long-term resilience of communities across the Isles of Scilly.

How to watch and listen live

Listen and watch the special LIVE broadcast on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Friday May 22, from 6.30-10am on Global Player and YouTube and across the UK.

Listen and watch live on Global Player here.

You can also watch live on Heart's YouTube channel here.

See all the ways to listen to Heart on FM, DAB, smart speakers here.