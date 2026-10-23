Prince William reveals his dream job if he wasn't heir to the throne

23 October 2026, 11:58 | Updated: 23 October 2026, 12:00

Prince William has revealed the two jobs he once imagined pursuing if royal life had not been his destiny.
Prince William has revealed the two jobs he once imagined pursuing if royal life had not been his destiny. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Prince William makes surprise chat show appearance as he reveals what life could have looked like outside the Royal Family.

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Prince William has revealed the two jobs he once imagined pursuing if royal life had not been his destiny — and one of them involved spinning records rather than preparing to wear the crown.

The Prince of Wales, 44, made the admission during his first appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Friday October 23rd, where a surprise sofa appearance saw him swap royal engagements for an evening of celebrity conversation.

Asked what career he might have chosen outside the monarchy, William revealed that he had once considered joining the police before entertaining ambitions of becoming a DJ.

The Prince of Wales, 44, made the admission during his first appearance on The Graham Norton Show (pictured)
The Prince of Wales, 44, made the admission during his first appearance on The Graham Norton Show (pictured). Picture: Alamy

"I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I thought I could make a good one,” he told Graham Norton. “And then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ – I wasn't very good.”

The candid confession offered a glimpse of an alternative life for the future King, whose public role has increasingly centred on environmental campaigning, particularly through the Earthshot Prize, the initiative he launched in 2020.

William's appearance formed part of a special edition of the BBC chat show dedicated to the environmental awards, which aim to identify and support solutions to some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

William's appearance formed part of a special edition of the BBC chat show dedicated to the environmental awards.
William's appearance formed part of a special edition of the BBC chat show dedicated to the environmental awards. Picture: Alamy

Away from the television chatter, William spoke about the thinking behind Earthshot and his desire to change the way people talk about the climate crisis.

He said years of hearing about environmental problems had left him struck by the negativity surrounding the subject.

“I thought we could do something more powerful and more optimistic,” he explained, describing how the idea of an awards ceremony developed as a way to combine urgency with hope.

The prince added that there were people around the world already doing remarkable work to protect the planet, and that the challenge was to help their ideas reach a much larger audience.

His fellow guests included Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and actor Hannah Waddingham.
His fellow guests included Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and actor Hannah Waddingham. Picture: Alamy

His fellow guests included Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and actor Hannah Waddingham.

Blanchett, who sits on the Earthshot Prize Council, described the initiative as a “tapestry of solutions”, while Irwin highlighted its potential to inspire younger generations to engage with environmental issues.

William also discussed his love of cinema, revealing himself to be a particular admirer of filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

“I'm a big fan of everything Christopher Nolan does,” he said, singling out The Dark Knight trilogy for its psychological depth.

Prince William praises Catherine and talks family, Aston Villa and more on the Isles of Scilly!

“He takes concepts that are completely out there and makes them incredibly entertaining,” William added.

The prince even joined Graham in judging which guests should be tipped from the programme's infamous Big Red Chair, rounding off an appearance that offered a more informal portrait of the heir.

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