Prince William and Kate Middleton's children reveal rare insight into sibling life

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their family attended the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall took their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to the Commonwealth Games where they spoke about their own sporting talents.

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Prince William and wife Kate Middleton took a break from their summer holidays with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to attend the 2026 Commonwealth Games this weekend.

During their visit, the three young royal family members were also very open about their own sporting achievements, giving fans of them a rare insight into their life as siblings.

Showing that life with an older sister can be just as challenging even when you're a royal, Prince Louis revealed he is keen on practising this one thing but that Charlotte wasn't impressed.

Talking to the gymnastics competitors, Kate told them: "Louis, you’re perfecting your handstand at the moment."

Prince Louis spoke about his attempt at headstands and what his big sister Charlotte thought. Picture: Getty

To which he responded: "A bit. Charlotte says I'm not very good."

Meanwhile Charlotte boasted about her own ability to do a handstand while Prince William confirmed she "loves ballet and gymnastics".

Prince George added: "I'm rubbish at anything that involves flexibility."

During the chat with the athletes, Louis went on to reveal he recently competed in his first ever sports day with George confirming his brother's favourite event was javelin.

The royal family attended the games and spoke about their own sporting achievements. Picture: Getty

For William, Kate, George, Charlotte and Louis, this was one of their first sporting events as a family of five as the youngest prince officially became old enough to attend such a big occassion.

During the Commonwealth Games visit the family also updated the all-important medals table with Princess Charlotte also receiving a signed leotard from the Welsh gymnastics team.

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