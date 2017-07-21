Prince William and Kate Middleton Want Game Of Thrones Spoilers As Much As We Do!

The pair have been open about their love of the hit fantasy drama and seized the opportunity to German actor Tom Wlaschiha about upcoming storylines.

If you find yourself coming to the end of a Game of Thrones and episode and wondering what's happened next, then you're in good company as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge could resist trying to find out a few spoilers.

Tom, who plays Jaqen H’ghar in the cult show, met the royals at an event in Berlin on Thursday night and dished on their conversation.

They said they really liked Game of Thrones and have watched every series” he explained. “They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn’t tell them. I’m surprised they have time to watch such a long running series.”

William and Kate revealed their love of Game of Thrones back in April, when they admitted in an interview that they loved watching box sets of the show and getting a takeaway curry.

Meanwhile, Jon Snow actor Kit Harrington and Ygritte actress Rose Leslie's real life romance has been keeping us going, with reports that the pair has got engaged earlier this week circulating around the internet-sphere.

Picture | PA

If you're into Game of Thrones then you'll know that the story of Jon Snow and Ygritte is one of the greatest romance of all time. The gorgeous King of the North and his girlfriend of the Free Folk gave us real couple goals, right up until Ygritte's untimely murder.

However, the rumours of a real-life wedding have firmly been denied after U.S. tabloid Life & Style claimed that the pair were "planning their nuptials."

What a bummer!