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Prince William shares why Isles of Scilly is so sentimental to him as he opens new hospital wing

Prince William spoke to Heart Breakfast about the importance of Isles of Scilly and the upgrading of their care system. Picture: Heart Breakfast

By Zoe Adams

The Duke of Cornwall speaks exclusively to Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on the NHS services in Isles of Scilly and why it was important for him to help upgrade it.

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Prince William joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast to speak exclusively about the opening of a new wing at Isles of Scilly Hospital in St Mary's.

Speaking about the upgrades he, along with the support of the Duchy of Cornwall, has helped make happen on the Isles, the future King of England admitted the services were part of an essential renovation to care for residents.

Prince William talks family routines, Aston Villa celebrations and more on the Isles of Scilly!

Not only that, but the Duke of Cornwall also revealed how the Isles of Scilly holds a special place in his heart.

Speaking to Amanda and Jamie, William said: "I used to come here a lot when I was younger. My parents brought us down here and it is a place like no other. The children can go where they want, it's completely safe. It's beautiful. The water is crystal clear. There's so much to do down here for a family. It's fantastic."

Prince William spoke to Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston about his love of Cornwall. Picture: Heart Breakfast

So happy to be back on the Isles, he also confessed one of the first things he did on his arrival was take a dip in the chilly sea.

Talking about his visit, he went on to explain why these upgrades were so essential.

"The island has had issues with trying to make sure they have long-term sustainable care here," Prince William explained.

"Most people have to go to the mainland and the cost for them is a nightmare. I'm really looking forward to seeing how the hospital has expanded. They have maternity services here now and more social care. I'm looking forward to seeing all the NHS staff who do a wonderful job down here. You can imagine all the conditions they have to manage.

"I'm also going to see some housing that we have opened for essential workers to support the teachers, firefighters, nurses and anyone in an essential role."

Prince William has a busy schedule while on the Isles of Scilly including checking out the new hospital wing and a new batch of homes for essential workers. Picture: Getty

Talking very proudly about the new developments, William also couldn't help but take a moment for his wife, Kate Middleton, who recently took her first trip overseas following her cancer recovery.

The father of three said: "I'm very proud of her. She's been through so much in the last couple of years and she was really looking forward to that trip. She came back buzzing."

Prince William also spoke about his football passion, particularly for his team Aston Villa and how he balances family life with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Listen and watch back the full Prince William interview on Global Player here.

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