Exclusive

Prince William says he "couldn't cope without" wife Kate as he opens up about her cancer recovery

22 May 2026, 16:40

Prince William has opened up about wife Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery following her cancer treatment on Heart Breakfast.
Prince William has opened up about wife Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery following her cancer treatment on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart/Global

By Giorgina Hamilton

Prince William discussed Catherine’s recovery, family life and the school run during Heart Breakfast interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prince William has opened up about his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales’s recovery following her cancer treatment, revealing she is gradually returning to royal duties after “a lot” of difficult months for the family.

Speaking candidly during a special live appearance on Heart Breakfast from the Isles of Scilly on Friday morning (May 22), William said he was “very proud” of Catherine after her recent trip to Italy, one of her most high-profile appearances since stepping back from public duties during treatment.

Prince William talks family routines, Aston Villa celebrations and more on the Isles of Scilly!

Asked by Amanda Holden how he felt about Catherine's tour, William replied: “So proud. I’m very, very proud. She’s been amazing. She’s been through so much in the last couple of years particularly.

“She’d been looking forward to the Italian trip a lot, and so I’m really glad it went really well.”

The Prince also revealed how deeply immersed Catherine has become in her work around early years childhood development, joking that her research papers are now taking over their home.

“She wanted to go and do lots of research,” he said. “She spends God knows how much time now looking through all the paperwork.

“She’s a proper pro on early years, and so most evenings I’m fighting to get past in the bedroom all the paperwork that she’s got lined up ready to read.

“So I’m so pleased it went well for her, and yeah, I think she came back buzzing.”

William added that the family are still carefully balancing Catherine’s return to public life as she continues her recovery.

“I think she’s just edging herself back into doing more and more of those trips,” he explained.

“Away trips like that take a lot out of you because you’re on sort of permanent receive and send the whole time.

“So we have to balance that, make sure she’s okay and rested. But yeah, she’s in good form.”

Prince William also praised Catherine as “an amazing mum” and “an amazing wife”, adding: “Literally our family could cope without her, so she’s been absolutely stunning really.”

The interview also offered a rare glimpse into life behind palace doors, with William revealing that despite royal duties, mornings at home are just as chaotic as any other family’s.

Asked whether he had come straight from the school run, William laughed: “Yeah, I’m hoping that the children are on their way to school.”

William said he was "so proud" of his wife after her recent trip to Italy (pictured May 14)
William said he was "so proud" of his wife after her recent trip to Italy (pictured May 14). Picture: Getty

Giving a shout-out to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis live on air, he added: “Charlotte and Louis, if you’re listening, make sure you’re on time please — make sure you’re not fighting over who’s listening to what this morning.”

He admitted mornings can be hectic, particularly when instruments and snacks are involved.

“There’s a guitar lesson going on in the morning, a music lesson, you’ve got to get guitar in the car — ‘No, we’re not taking the guitar’ – and we need to take the bag for school” he joked.

“There’s a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car usually. Louis will leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful.”

Elsewhere in the interview, William spoke about his love of the Isles of Scilly, describing it as “a place like no other”, before discussing the opening of a new hospital wing supported by the Duchy of Cornwall.

The Prince praised NHS staff working on the islands, calling them “brilliant people” who “multi-hat” across several jobs to support the remote community.

He also spoke warmly about family life on the islands, saying: “Island life down here is wonderfully family orientated and community-based, so people just get on and do their thing and enjoy themselves.”

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Prince William spoke to Heart Breakfast about the importance of Isles of Scilly and the upgrading of their care system

Prince William shares why Isles of Scilly is so sentimental to him as he opens new hospital wing
Prince William opens up about his time supporting Aston Villa on Heart Breakfast

Prince William reveals exactly why football team Aston Villa "really resonates" with him

MAFS Australia bride Gia has given fans clarity on her alleged job loss

MAFS Australia's Gia breaks silence on losing job following her behaviour on the show

Married at First Sight

Heart Breakfast with Prince William

How to watch Prince William on Heart Breakfast!

Love Island 2026's rumoured contestants have been unveiled.

Love Island 2026 cast revealed as rumoured Islanders prepare to enter the villa

Love Island

Kylie Minogue still struggles to speak about her experience with breast cancer.

Tearful Kylie Minogue admits she still finds it 'difficult' to talk about her cancer journey

Celebrities

Rachel Gilmore and Steven Danyluk have cut ties since the reunion.

MAFS Australia's Rachel reveals why she's 'not on speaking terms' with ex-husband Steven now

Married at First Sight

Love Island's return date has officially been announced by ITV.

When does Love Island 2026 start? Launch date officially announced and it's just weeks away

Love Island

Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam

What is Harry Styles's Together, Together set list?

Music

The bride found herself at the centre of a social media storm.

MAFS Australia's Bec says ‘life is crumbling’ as social media scandal causes upset for bride

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Jeremy Clarkson's latest health scare was caught on camera filming for Clarkson's Farm series 5.

Clarkson’s Farm series 5 trailer reveals Jeremy Clarkson's health scare: 'My heart wasn't getting any blood'

TV & Movies

Channel 4 has responded to the "serious allegations of wrongdoing".

Why has Married At First Sight UK been removed from Channel 4?

Married at First Sight

Amanda Holden and Lando Norris

McLaren Racing announces new partnership with Global

Antigoni Buxton once appeared on a popular ITV2 reality show

Here's exactly where you recognise Cyprus's Eurovision entry Antigoni Buxton from

Niall was asked about his upcoming social calendar and whether he would be attending Harry and Zoë’s reported wedding.

Why Harry Styles's One Direction bandmate Niall Horan won't attend Zoe Kravitz wedding

Look Mum No Computer is the UK Eurovision entrant

Who is the UK's Eurovision entry Look Mum No Computer? Real name, age, career and more

Jeff Brazier has shared an emotional tribute to his first granddaughter.

Jeff Brazier pays emotional tribute to granddaughter Isla Jade in heartfelt family post

Actors reportedly in the running to be the next James Bond include (L to R) Theo James, Callum Turner and Jacob Elordi.

Who is going to be the next James Bond? The actors in the running to be 007

TV & Movies

MAFS couple Joel and Juliette had an explosive relationship on the TV show

Unaired MAFS Australia fight is the real reason Juliette skipped the final reunion

Married at First Sight

James Bond fans are still waiting for concrete details about the next big-screen 007 adventure, but a new update has offered a small glimpse behind the 007 curtain.

New James Bond movie takes major step forward after five-year wait

TV & Movies

Delta Goodrem is climbing the charts again as she competes at the Eurovision Song Contest

Delta Goodrem facts: Age, songs, husband, cancer battle and more revealed

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson and James Norton have all be rumoured to play James Bond

Who is James Bond? Odds on who the next 007 actor will be revealed

The widow of late actor James Van Der Beek has shared an emotional insight into life after his death, admitting the “comforts of shock” have now faded as grief begins to fully sink in.

James Van Der Beek’s widow Kimberley shares emotional update three months after his death

MAFS couple Rachel and Steven are no longer together after their time in the experiment

MAFS Australia's Steven reveals 'unfortunate' status of his relationship with Rachel now

Married at First Sight

Gordon Ramsay has spoken candidly about the ongoing tensions between the Beckham family and son Brooklyn (right).

Gordon Ramsay says 'kids need help' as he shares rare insight into the Beckham family feud

Love Island's Zac and Millie have sparked rumours they are no longer together

Have Love Island's Zac and Millie secretly split up?

Love Island