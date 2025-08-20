Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

The 18-year-old has spoken about her living arrangements growing up and the reason why she doesn't phone her mum.

Princess Andre, 18, has broken her silence on the feud between her dad Peter Andre, 52, and mum Katie Price, 47, after the 'Mysterious Girls' singer blasted Katie's "lies".

Last week the 52-year-old took to social media to slam his ex-wife, claiming that she lied about Princess and her 20-year-old brother Junior's "welfare".

This comes after Katie claimed she wasn't invited to Princess's 18th birthday party, with the I'm A Celebrity favourite claiming she "missed out" on her daughter's life.

Now the 18-year-old star of The Princess Diaries has revealed what she thinks of her parents relationship, and explained why she refuses to call her mum.

Princess Andre has opened up about her family life with her famous parents. Picture: Getty

Speaking to The Guardian about her parents, Princess stated: "They don’t like each other."

She also opened up about why he mum didn't attend her birthday bash, adding: "It would be quite strange for my mum and dad to be in it at the same time, just because that’s never been the case in my life since they split up. The problem is the media like to twist the knife."

The TV star then revealed she wouldn't phone her mum to clear the tension between them as it wouldn't be worth it, saying: "Mum can be annoyed about something and then we send each other a message and we’re fine."

Princess also opened up about living with her dad, revealing that she and Junior moved in with him in 2019.

Princess Andre has spoken about her childhood. Picture: Alamy

Princess said: "Dad’s house is a lot quieter, a lot more peaceful, a lot more organised. Whereas my mum’s house is much more just do what you want.

"I love being in the middle. I love the two different houses, because if I fancy a bit more chaotic and busy I’ll go to Mum’s and if I fancy more relaxed I’ll go to Dad’s."

She also talked about the difference between her parents, disclosing: "Right now, Mum is completely different to how she was four years ago. If we’re talking about the past, yes, my dad was more stable and Mum is naturally more crazy than my dad."

Princess Andre and her brother Junior Andre are the children of Katie Price and Peter Andre. Picture: Getty

On August 15th Peter posted a damning statement on social media about Katie which read: "For sixteen years, I have stayed silent in the face of repeated lies from my ex-wife and her family, out of respect for my children and loved ones, but staying silent has been incredibly frustrating. That ends today.

"The latest comments about my children's welfare and living arrangements compel me to set the record straight. For well-documented reasons, and for their safety, Junior and Princess came into my care in 2018 and remained with me until they reached adulthood.

"In 2019, the family courts issued a legally binding order to enforce this arrangement. I have never made this public before, out of respect for my children.

"In 2011 and 2015, publicly documented court cases, found my ex-wife had made false claims. She was ordered to pay substantial damages and legal costs, and to apologise, to me and my management. The same falsehoods are being repeated today.

"Unfortunately, there are many more lies and baseless accusations I have yet to address. Those will now be dealt with in the coming months."

Peter Andre shared a statement about Katie Price. Picture: Instagram/Peter Andre

Pete has been responding to Katie's claims that his family have "beef" with her, with the model saying: "I feel like I've missed out on so much and it's so not fair to bring Princess as piggy in the middle so I think it's about time all of us adults just sit down and talk about what their beef is with me and just get over it. Life would be such more at peace.

"I'm not saying I have to stand with them and play happy families. I've missed out so much with Princess."

She also touched on Princesses new ITV2 show The Princess Dairies which sees her document her life, with Katie revealing: "I haven't watched the show but people have told me how proud I should be of the kids and how they, Princess, does talk highly of me all the way through it. So although I'm not in the show she speaks about me all the time which is really sweet."